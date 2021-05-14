ICSI to reopen CS June exam 2021 application window

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The application window will be reopened from May 15

ICSI CS June exam 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will reopen the CS June exam application window on May 15. The candidates who could not submit their exam form for foundation, executive and professional programmes can re-apply through the official website- icsi.edu.

The application window will be closed on May 22. “In view to facilitate students who could not submit the examination form and are desirous of appearing for the Examination for June 2021 Session, online window for submission of the said form for June 2021 session for CS Foundation/Executive/Professional Program Examinations will be re-opened from 00:01 hours on 15.05.2021 to 23:59 hours on 22.05.2021,” read the official statement.

ICSI had earlier postponed the Company Secretaries (CS) exam considering the Covid-19 scenario. As per the earlier schedule, the CS Foundation exam was scheduled to be held on June 5, 6, and CS Executive, Professional exams were to be held from June 1 to 10.

ICSI in its circular on May 4 mentioned that the revised dates will be announced 30 days prior to the new schedule. "The exam schedule, depending upon the situation of pandemic will be reviewed based on directive/ guidelines of the various government departments issued from time to time." The revised time table will be available at the website- icsi.edu.

The CS foundation exam consists of consits of eight paper, while students of professional level have to appear for nine papers.

