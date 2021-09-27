ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Exam 2021 postponed, important details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ICMAI CMA Inter, Final exam date 2021 has been postponed.

ICMAI CMA 2021: Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) CMA inter, final exam 2021 dates have been postponed. The ICAI CMA Exam 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held from October 21 to 28. The CMA June examination has now been merged with the December session. Candidates can visit the official website-- icmai.in of ICAI to check any updates on the exam.

ICMAI CMA 2021: Official website

According to the official notification, the ICMAI CMA Inter, Final exam 2021 dates have been deferred due to some unavoidable administrative circumstances. The official notice reads, “This is for information of all concerned that it has been decided to postpone the Intermediate and Final Examination of the Institute for the June 2021 session due to unavoidable circumstances. The Intermediate and Final Examination of Institute scheduled from 21st to October 28, 2021, stands postponed, and the June 2021 Examination stands merged with the Intermediate and Final Examination for December 2021 session, with a due carryover of all relevant benefits already available to the students, including fee payment and subject wise exemption.”

Candidates can check the official notification .

ICMAI CMA 2021: Re-registration details

Candidates do not need to re-register for the ICMAI CMA exam as the institute has clarified that the earlier application form will remain valid. Candidates can change their exam centre, add additional groups, etc., through the registration link.

Those who have not applied for the intermediate and final examination for June 2021 session must apply afresh by submitting the online application for December 2021 examination.

