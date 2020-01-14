Image Source : FILE ICAI CA Final Result 2019: Direct Link

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the ICAI will announce ICAI CA Final Result 2019 on January 16 or January 17, 2020. Students who had appeared for the prestigious exam can check their ICAI CA Final Result 2019 on the official ICAI website -- icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in -- once the CA Final Results are declared. We are also providing you a direct link to download your ICAI CA Final Results. The link to check your CA Final Results 2019 will be activated as and when the result will be announced.

According to an official notification published on the ICAI website, ICAI CA Final Results for both Old Course and New Course held in November 2019 will be announced either on Thursday, 16th January 2020, or Friday, 17th January 2020. An All India Merit (upto 50th rank) will be also be displayed.

ICAI CA Final Result 2019: List of websites to check your result

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Final Result 2019: Get CA Final Results via e-mail

If you wish to get ICAI CA Final Result 2019 via e-mail, here's what you need to do. You can register your requests at the website -- icaiexa.icai.org -- from January 13, 2020. All those registering their requests will be provided their CA Final Exam Results through their registered e-mail addresses as soon as CA Final Results are declared.

ICAI CA Final Result 2019: Get CA Final Results via SMS

Further facilities have been made for candidates of Final Examination (Old course & New Course) held in November 2019 desirous of knowing their results with marks on SMS. For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

Final Examination (Old Course):

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course)

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to: 57575 - for all mobile services