IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2019 released: How to download, direct link here

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2019 released: How to download, direct link here

About IBPS Office Assistant exam 2019:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2019. The admit cards are made available on IBPS official website www.ibps.in , a direct link for which is given in the article.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant exam is scheduled to take place on August 17,18,25. IBPS RRB, a computer based exam, consists of questions from Reasoning (40 marks) and Numerical Ability (40 marks). The duration of IBPS RRB Office Assistant Exam will be 45 minutes. The timing, however, differs for those with disability. They are given 20 minutes extra for every 60 minutes of the examination time.

How to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS - www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Click here to download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Download your IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2019 admit card