Friday, July 09, 2021
     
Haryana HOS Class 10 result 2021 announced, here's how to check

Students appeared in the exam can check result at the official website — bseh.org.in

New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2021 15:17 IST
HOS Class 10 result available now at bseh.org.in 

Haryana HOS Class 10 result 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the open school class 10 exam result on July 9. Students appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website — bseh.org.in

The class 10 exam was earlier conducted in  April and May.  

BSEH HOS Class 10 result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on class 10 open school result link 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The result of class 10 exam was earlier released on June 11. Over 3 lakh students who had enrolled for the 10th exam were declared pass. The pass percentage recorded at 100 per cent.  

The students need to secure minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in 10th, 12th exams.    

