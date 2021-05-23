Goa Board Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exam decision in 2 days

Image Source : PTI Goa Board Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 board exam decision in 2 days

Goa Board Exams 2021: The Goa government has cancelled the state board examination for Class 10 students in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. A decision on Goa board Class 12 exams would be taken in the next two days.

The decision has been taken on the recommendation of a committee comprising Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Education and education department officials as well as experts in the field, and Class X marks would be allotted based on the internal assessment of examinations held in academic year 2020-21, he said.

"Those failing in one or two subjects can appear for ATKT (Allowed To Keep Terms) examination. Those who want to opt for Science and Diploma streams will have to undergo one-day examination, which will be conducted by the Goa Board. Students will be informed 15 days in advance about this one-day examination,” he said.

He said 'private students', (those who study in night schools or schools for drop outs) will have to undergo a one-day or three-day exam, the dates of which would be announced later.

"A decision on Class XII exams will be taken on Tuesday or Wednesday," Sawant informed.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh to hold Class 12 board exams from June 1 in 'exam from home' pattern

ALSO READ: Goa GCET 2021 application process postponed

Latest Education News