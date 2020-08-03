Image Source : GLBITM GLBITM students demand 25 per cent fee relaxation amid COVID-19 pandemic

The student of GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, Greater Noida alleged that the college is 'forcing' them to pay their fee latest by August 4. Students of the college told Indiatvnews.com that they will not be allowed to appear for placement sessions if they fail to pay the fees on time. According to the students, the college which is affiliated to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has the highest fees as compared to the other colleges of the university.

"Other colleges charge around Rs. 1.05 lakh but this college charges approximately Rs. 1.5 lakh," said a final year B.Tech student.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS Fee structure

"The problem is they are demanding fees for things which we are not using currently. Also, as per AICTE guidelines they can't force students for fees till the situation becomes normal. But they are constantly sending reminders for fee submission and not listening to us," another student said.

Several students told indiatvnews.com that since there is no usage of the library, college industry interface and college cultural activities among others it doesn't seem fair to pay for those facilities.

"We tried a lot to contact the authorities but they are continuously ignoring us. They are just sending reminders to submit fee or else we won't be allowed to appear for placement session," a student said.

Image Source : INDIATVNEWS One of the mails sent to the students

The students also said that even though AICTE and the Education Ministry (formerly HRD Ministry) had ordered to start the new session from August 16, the college began the new semester in July and now they are demanding fees.

What are the demands of GLBITM students?

College should not charge development fee, Institute Industry Interface fee, and cultural activity fee since the facilities are of no use right now The students want to pay the fees in installment The students are demanding 25 per cent concession in the total fee If the college can't give them 25 per cent concession, then they should be allowed to pay only the tuition fee

Indiatvnews.com tried to contact the college but haven't received any response so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage