GATE 2022: Application process to end tomorrow, how to apply

GATE 2022: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) application process will be closed from Tuesday (September 28) onwards by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur. Candidates who are willing to apply for the examination can do so online through the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The GATE 2022 application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on September 24, but, it had to be extended to September 28 due to technical problems.

The last date to make changes in the application is November 1 while the deadline for changing papers, categories, or exam cities is November 12 with an additional fee. On January 3, 2022, the GATE 2022 admit card will be released for download.

GATE 2022 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. On the homepage click on the apply online tab. Register yourself. Key in all the required details. Fill the application form. Upload photographs and all the relevant documents. Pay the application fee. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

