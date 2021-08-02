GATE 2022 exam date announced, application process to commence on August 30

Follow us on Image Source : PTI GATE 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in two sessions each day.

GATE 2022: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in two sessions each day. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) has released the information brochure, and according to it, the application process will commence on August 30.

The candidates can apply till September 24 (without late fees) and October 1 (with late fees). The computer-based test (CBT) will be held in forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

GATE will have 29 papers from this year, with two new papers introduced- Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Geomatics Engineering. GATE paper contains two sections, candidates have to answer 65 questions within a span of three hours. The questions were asked from general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks), and core engineering area.

A total of 1.26 lakh candidates (17.82 per cent) have qualified in GATE 2021, the result was released on March 19. Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs as well as be eligible for jobs in PSUs.

