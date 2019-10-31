Extramarks Launches Live Classes for JEE Test Preparation

Extramarks announces the launch of its live classes for preparation of IIT-JEE on its JEE Test Prep App. These classes will be taken by experienced faculty who have produced rank holders consistently and will follow micro scheduling, as is done in the physical coaching centres of Extramarks. Recognizing the importance of doubt removal for successful JEE prep, Extramarks is scheduling daily doubt-solving sessions where students can interact with expert faculty through live streaming. These doubt removal sessions are happening on the app, as well as on YouTube. Here, the users have the option to clear their doubts on a daily basis for all subjects.

In addition to the live classes, Extramarks is also providing recorded sessions by these experienced faculty on all important concepts and topics relevant to the examination. Keeping in view the fact that revision and practise is critical for IIT aspirants, the app has a special feature where students can download notes prepared by expert faculty for revising the concepts later.

As per the changes in the JEE pattern implemented last year, the Joint Entrance Exam conducted by NTA has gone adaptive. Since Extramarks also provides a robust adaptive testing platform to students, it has emerged as the most appropriate tool to prepare for JEE success. The platform is already being used by over 100,000 students, who get to experience a simulation of the actual exam environment, thereby getting them truly exam ready.

The App also uses data analytics and artificial intelligence to highlight areas of strength and improvement. Through the many tests conducted on the app, most significantly the National Level Weekly Test Series, regular reports are generated which help students learn about their mastery in different topics, their time management skills, and their ability to handle difficult questions.

Before the launch of online classes through its JEE Test Prep App, Extramarks has gained extensive on-ground experience by successfully running Extramarks Smart Coaching Centres(EMSCC) in several Indian cities. They have managed to continuously deliver top IIT ranks. The validation that Extramarks received on-ground while running EMSCC operations and the learning it had while preparing students for IIT exam – everything has been integrated in the app.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of JEE Test Prep App, Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO, Extramarks Education said, ‘We realize the value of experienced faculty in preparing students for the entrance examination. Therefore, we are helping take the expertise and experience of these faculty to the remotest corners of the country, where access to quality teachers or coaching centres is limited. Even in big cities, students now prefer to learn from the comfort of their homes and Extramarks Test Prep App is emerging as their most trusted platform for JEE preparation.'

