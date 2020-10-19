Image Source : EXAMO EXAMO learning app: A one stop solution to exam preparation for all Government competitive exams.

Apptrix classes application is now Examo Learning app, an Ed Tech based one stop solution to crack Government and any competitive exams - CET (for SSC, Banking and Railways) and Tier- 2, 3 & 4 tests conducted by SSC, IBPS PO & RRB.

Founded by Ravi Mohan Mishra, the app will be a solution for all Students from different backgrounds to access lectures related to general competitive exams. Exams like SSC CGL, IBPS PO, or RRB and clear their concepts. Besides, the app has motives to expand for almost all competitive exams.

While announcing Examo, Ravi Mohan Mishra said "Unlike others mobile applications, students can learn at their own pace on Examo. With strategy is the prime factor for cracking any competitive exam. You can prepare for most exams without spending on conventional coaching institutes. That is how ed-tech revolutionized education".

According to a Department of Telecom (DoT) release, there has been a slight increase in data consumption during the lockdown was observed. The drastic change in work-cultures also affected data consumption. Examo on the other had reduced data consumption without compromising with the quality of their content.

Unlike other Apps, Examo focuses creating courses to make sure students can learn at their own pace and practice daily with free quizzes to hone their skills. Aspirants can prepare for most exams without spending on conventional coaching institutes.

Amidst the increasing competition for competitive exams, the ed-tech industry is taking new turns. More than 4,450 ed-tech startups have been launched in India from January 2014 to September 2019. And one can expect a drastic change in the Indian education system within the next few years.

