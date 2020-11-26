Education Minister directs UGC to ensure disbursing of scholarships, fellowships in time

Image Source : RAMESH POKHRIYAL NISHANK/TWITTER Education Minister directs UGC to ensure scholarships, fellowships are disbursed in time

Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday held a high-level review meeting on various schemes and programmes of the ministry on Thursday. During the meeting, Nishank directed the Universities Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure all scholarships and fellowships are disbursed in time and a helpline be started for the same. The minister also directed the commission to address the grievances of students immediately.

Nishank also announced that Engineering courses imparting education in mother tongue will be opened from next academic year. A few IITs and NITs are being shortlisted in this regard.

It was also decided that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will come out with the syllabus for competitive exams after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards.

Meanwhile, a campaign will be launched by the Education Ministry to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year.

Chaired a high-level review meeting on various schemes and programmes of @eduminofindia today. pic.twitter.com/PZRx7saqI9 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) November 26, 2020

Latest Education News