DUSU to deploy 500 volunteers to assist during DU's admission process

Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) will provide a force of 500 student volunteers for the smooth flow of admissions at the University of Delhi (DU), which is set to begin from October 12. DUSU president Akshat Dahiya said that the student's union has decided to form a cell of student volunteers who would assist with the administration in the process of upcoming admissions of the first-year students.

"A meeting was held with the admission committee of the university where we offered our support to the committee," he said.

Dahiya told IANS that the volunteers would undergo a mock training before being deployed in the admission cell. "We have started training the volunteers, and a mock would be conducted for them on Friday and Saturday where they will be guided how to assist the prospective students and members of the admission committee," he explained.

"Our numbers and email-IDs will flash on the university's website, and prospective students could contact us directly as well if they get stuck in the process," Dahiya added.

Meanwhile, the students union has also requested the administration to extend the last date of uploading the mark sheet and ensure the conduction of a proper webinar for the students for the error-free process.

For the first time, the admission process at the university is entirely online this year after the situation arose from the COVID-19 led pandemic.

