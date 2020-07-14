Image Source : PTI Delhi University agrees to advance final year OBE to August 10

Delhi University on Tuesday agreed in Delhi High Court to advance its final year Open Book Examination to August 10. The exams will be concluded on August 31. On Monday, in an affidavit, DU told the Court that OBE will be conducted from August 17 to September 8.

The Delhi High Court had granted some time as the varsity had to carve out a new plan to conduct examinations in accordance with the latest guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The court directed the varsity to file the affidavit by July 13 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

