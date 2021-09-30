Delhi: Parents oppose steep hike in fees by premier schools

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The parents’ group has described the fee hike by Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and the junior school in Vasant Vihar as “unjust”

A top public school in south Delhi has made a steep hike in school fees causing agony to hundreds of parents. The parents have formed a group and have approached Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Directorate of Education, and the school authorities against the unjustified fee hike. Parents have said that already Covid-19 pandemic has financially ruined many families and the steep fee hike has piled upon their agony. The parents’ group has described the fee hike by Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and the junior school in Vasant Vihar as “unjust”. The parents’ group had approached the school authorities for clarifications on the sudden fee hike. “However, none of them have given any positive reply”, alleges one of the parents.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio of the government in Delhi, has directed officials to look into the matter but nothing has moved ahead till now. Parents are also worried that if the school fee issue is not resolved soon, they will have to shell out the hiked fees considering the future of their children.

“With the pandemic on, we are helpless. We don’t know what to do. No one is helping or hearing us. We hope that someone comes out and talks to us. The issue is: we are simply asking for justification for this hike. If we have the details, we can go ahead and pay school fees. Many of us have lost jobs, but trying to make both ends meet so that we can ensure our kids’ education is not hampered. The Delhi government has always said it has been working towards improving the education standards in the capital, but nothing has moved ahead till now, on our representations”, says a parent who did not wish to be named considering the sensitivity of the issue.

The parents also say that instead of talking to them, the DPS school authorities are not responding to any emails but calling parents individually to make the school fee payment on an urgent basis. Delhi government is yet to make its stand clear on this issue. “The government must ensure that the school fee is not hiked in an unjustified manner”, one of the parents said.

