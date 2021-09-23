Thursday, September 23, 2021
     
COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021 released, how to check

The candidates raised objections on COMEDK UGET prelims answer key till September 19. The final answer key is available at the website- comedk.org 

New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2021 18:08 IST
COMEDK UGET final answer key
COMEDK UGET final answer key is available at the website- comedk.org  

COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021: The final answer key for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 (UGET – 2021) has been released. Candidates who attempted UGET can check their final answer key on the official website- comedk.org.

Earlier, the candidates raised their objections on answer key till September 19 (4 pm). 

COMEDK UGET 2021 Final Answer Key: Steps to check 

  1. Visit the official website- comedk.org 
  2. Click on download 'UGET 2021' answer key link 
  3. Enter login credentials 
  4. UGET final answer key will appear on the screen 
  5. Download answer key, take a printout for further reference. 

COMEDK UGET was earlier scheduled on September 14. For details on COMEDK UGET 2021 exam, please visit the website- comedk.org.  

