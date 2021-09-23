COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021 released, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE COMEDK UGET final answer key is available at the website- comedk.org

COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021: The final answer key for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 (UGET – 2021) has been released. Candidates who attempted UGET can check their final answer key on the official website- comedk.org.

Earlier, the candidates raised their objections on answer key till September 19 (4 pm).

COMEDK UGET 2021 Final Answer Key: Steps to check

Visit the official website- comedk.org Click on download 'UGET 2021' answer key link Enter login credentials UGET final answer key will appear on the screen Download answer key, take a printout for further reference.

COMEDK UGET was earlier scheduled on September 14. For details on COMEDK UGET 2021 exam, please visit the website- comedk.org.

