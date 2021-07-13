Chandigarh to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from July 19

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Schools in Chandigarh will reopen from July 19

The Chandigarh administration has decided to reopen schools for the students of Classes 9 to 12 from July 19. The students need to take parents’ consent to join the physical classes. Meanwhile, the online mode of teaching will continue, news agency ANI quoted the administration, as saying. The coaching institutes can also start functioning with condition that all the eligible students and staff are administered at least one dose of vaccine.

However, the UT administration has not briefed about plans for reopening of colleges, other education institutes. As per HT report, the colleges can reopen in August. "We are weighing different options, but the key to allowing colleges to reopen is the vaccination status of teachers and students. We are also keeping a watch on the situation in the neighbouring states," the official quoted, as saying in the report.

