Important notification for CBSE Class 12 private students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notification regarding subjects for Class 12 board examination 2020. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination must go through this notification provided on the official website of CBSE -- cbse.nic.in. They can also get the direct link of the notification at the end of this article.

The board has clarified about the subjects for the candidates who are appearing for the class XII examination in 2020 as a private candidate. It is advised to check the list thoroughly. The board has mentioned the following subjects in the list -- Mass Media Studies, Library & Information Science, Typography & CA English, Shorthand English, Typography & CA Hindi, Web Application.

Question papers in the following subjects will be as per pattern as given in the curriculum and sample question paper for 2020 examination for the candidates appearing under the category private candidate.

Earlier, CBSE had released the date sheet for class X and XII 2020 examination on December 17. The CBSE board examination will commence on February 15.