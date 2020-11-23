Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: Board announces tentative dates for practical exams | Check SOPs here

CBSE 12th Exam 2021: The Central Board Of Secondary Education released the 12th practical exam date on Saturday. The practical examinations of CBSE 12th will be held from January 1 to February 8. The board, however, has clearly stated that these are tentative dates and the exact dates for the practical exams will be announced soon.

The development comes a day after CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi announced that board exams will be conducted soon.

“The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments. During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes, and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal,” Tripathi said during a webinar on "New Education Policy (NEP): Brighter future of school education" organised by ASSOCHAM.

The board has also issued SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) for conducting the examination.

The board has said that different dates will be sent to schools for practical examinations.

An Observer will be appointed on behalf of the Board which will supervise the practical exam and project evaluation.

Practical examination will have both internal and external examiners as in previous years.

It will be the responsibility of the schools to conduct practical examinations only by the external examiner appointed by the CBSE board.

After the assessment is over, schools will have to upload marks on the link provided by the board.

Practical exam and project evaluation work will be conducted in the respective schools.

