Fact Check: Class 10, 12 marksheets not valid for govt jobs this year? Here's the truth

Will Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets not be valid for government jobs this year? Well, this is what a viral social media post claims.

This year, CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic, while students were marked on the basis of a special evaluation scheme. Following this, most of the state boards too decided to cancel the examinations.

According to the post in circulation, the marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12 students will not be valid for government jobs this time. But, is it true?

No, says the government. The claim is fake, PIB Fact Check clarified in a tweet, stating that the government has not taken any such decision.

"Do not share such fake news and photos," it said.

