CBSE's hilarious response on Class 10, 12 board results: 'Relax! jald hi aayega'

While lakhs of students are awaiting the announcement of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday came up with a hilarious response to counter stress faced by students.

Sharing a meme on Twitter, the board used two characters from Amazon Prime Show 'Family Man' to convey that the results will be "coming soon".

"Sir woh Atharv ka CBSE result kab aayega?? I'm too worried," Manoj Bajpayee, who played lead Srikant Tiwari, asks.

To this, Chellam sir, played by Uday Mahesh, responds, "Don't be a #MinimumParent Sri, Be Optimistic. Relax. Jald hi aayega!"

The post garnered over 6,000 likes and 1,200 retweets by late Wednesday night.

Lakhs of students have been waiting for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results, which are set to be announced by July 31. On Wednesday, sources within the board confirmed to India TV that the board will announce results for both Class 10 and Class 12 well within the deadline.

Once declared, students will be able to check their Class 10, 12 results on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.

