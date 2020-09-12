CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exam admit card released, direct link inside

Image Source : FILE PHOTO CBSE releases admit card for class 10, class 12 compartment exam.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit card for Class 10, Class 12 compartment exams. The admit cards have released on CBSE officia website cbse.nic.in. All those students who have to appear for the compartment exam can now visit the official CBSE website to download the admit card.

Earlier, CBSE had released the compartment datesheet (September 2020) for Class 10th and 12th. The complete schedule is available on the official site of the Board at cbse.nic.in. The Compartment exam for both Class 10th and 12th will begin from September 22, 2020. Class 10 exam will end on September 28 while Class 12 exam will be concluded on September 29, 2020.

Students who will appear for the exams can download the complete schedule through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Compartment Exam Date 2020 for Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Candidates can check the exam dates and download the file.

If needed candidates can also keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination would be conducted in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm for both Class 10 and Class 12.

