CBSE Class 10, Class 12 pending exam dates to be announced today

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday informed that the datesheet for pending CBSE board examinations for class 10, 12 will be released today at 5 pm. Taking it to Twitter, Education Minister RP Nishank said, "Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm."

Earlier on May 10, Education Minister had announced that the CBSE will conduct the pending class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, from July 1 to 15. While class 12 exams will be held for the whole country, class 10 exams will be held only for Northeast Delhi.

The HRD minister had also informed that the Home Ministry allowed 3,000 schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to start the evaluation of class 10 and class 12 board exam answer sheets. The board has also given guidelines for the evaluation process. The approval came following a request made by the Union Human Resource Development ministry.

RP Nishank had also expressed his gratitude towards the Ministry of Home Affairs for giving permission. He said that 3,000 CBSE affiliated schools have been identified as assessment centres across India and special permission will be granted to these schools for the limited purpose of evaluation.

