Image Source : SCREENGRAB BSEB Bihar Board 10th Admit Card released. Direct Link to download

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for BSEB Class 10th exams 2021 today (January 10). Candidates can download their Bihar Board Class 10 hall ticket through the official website – biharboardonline.com.

According to the schedule, the BSEB will conduct the class 10 exam from February 17 to 24, while the intermediate (class 12 board) exams are scheduled to be held from February 1 to 13.

The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the intermediate (class 12) assessment/practical exam will be held from January 20 to 22.

Students are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective centre or else they won't be allowed to appear in the examination.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. In order to download the BSEB matric admit card, principals need to click on the download ‘admit card’ link

2. Enter registration number, roll number

3. Hall ticket will appear

4. Download, take a print out for further reference

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card 2021: Direct Link

Click here to dwonload BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card 2021

Latest Education News