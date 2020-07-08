Image Source : AP (FILE) Harvard University and MIT sue Donald Trump over student visa issue

Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have sued US President Donald Trump over his administration's position on student visas that requires international students to return to their home countries if in-person classes are not held.

On Monday, Trump administration took a decision that could potentially compel lakhs of foreign students pursuing university degrees in USA to return back to their countries. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that if universities opt for online classes, foreign students will have to go back to their home countries or face deportation. The decision of online lectures is being taken by various universities in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Harvard University and MIT have explored legal options against the administration's decision. The lawsuit has been filed at US District Court in Boston and the universities have requested for a restraining order against the government's decision. A temporary order of this nature will put the government's decision on hold for 14 days.

If the order is implemented, education of about 2,00,000 Indian students pursuing degrees in the US will be in jeopardy.

We stand behind our students: Harvard University

In its statement, Harvard University has said that it stood behind its international students. The University further said that decision of Trump administration came suddenly without any warning and "its cruelty surpassed only by its recklessness".

