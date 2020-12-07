Monday, December 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. ICAI postpones tomorrow's CA Foundation exam due to Bharat Bandh. Check new date

ICAI postpones tomorrow's CA Foundation exam due to Bharat Bandh. Check new date

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA Foundation examination scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, in view of the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers. The Principles and Practice of Accounting exam, scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, will now be held on December 13.   

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 07, 2020 17:52 IST
icai exam postponed, icai exam 2020, icai foundation exam, bharat bandh, bharat band, 8 december 202
Image Source : INDIA TV

ICAI postpones tomorrow's CA Foundation exam due to Bharat Bandh. Check new date

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA Foundation examination scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, in view of the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers. The Principles and Practice of Accounting exam, scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, will now be held on December 13. 

"It is notified for general information that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper-1, Principles and Practice of Accounting scheduled to be held on 8th December 2020, from 2 pm to 5 pm stands rescheduled," the institution said in a statement. 

"The aforementioned examination shall now be held on 13th December 2020 at the same venue(s) and timings i.e., 2 pm to 5 pm," it read. 

The ICAI said the admit cards that have already been issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date. 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News