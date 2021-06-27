AP EAMCET 2021 registration process begins, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE AP EAMCET will be held from August 19 to August 25

AP EAMCET 2021: The application process for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021 has been started. Interested candidates can apply through the website- sche.ap.gov.in till July 25.

The EAMCET exam is scheduled to be held from August 19 to August 25. The CETs include ECET (lateral entry for diploma holders into engineering courses), ICET (for MBA, MCA), LAWCET, EdCET (for B.Ed), PECET (for physical education) and PGECET (M.Tech, M.Pharma).

AP EAMCET is a computer-based test. To clear the exam, one needs to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the exam. Those who clear it are eligible to seek admissions in the respective colleges. The exam is held every year to fill seats in AP-based colleges. The exam is held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The AP EAMCET is now known as EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test), earlier it was named EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test).

READ MORE | Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal assures CBSE students of 'proper evaluation'

ALSO READ | CBSE launches helpline numbers for schools

Latest Education News