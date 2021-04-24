AIIMS postpones INI-CET PG 2021 entrance exam

Image Source : PTI All India Institute of Medical Sciences has postponed its INI-CET PG entrance exam in light of the Covid 19 second wave surge in the country.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has postponed its INI-CET PG entrance exam in light of the Covid 19 second wave surge in the country. The exam was scheduled for May 8, which has now been postponed until further notice.

"In view of the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of INI CET PG JULY [MD/MS/DM (6yrs.)/M.Ch.(6yrs.)/MDS)] for July 2021 session entrance examination scheduled in May 2021", read the notice issued.

A replacement date for the examination has not been declared yet. To find out, students will have to log on to www.aiimsexams.ac.in where The revised dates for the conduct of the said examination will be notified.

