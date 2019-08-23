Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) rescheduled. Check details here

Indian Air Force exams postponed

Indian Air Force exam: The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) was rescheduled Friday. The Indian Air Force exam was scheduled to be conducted at some centres in Srinagar, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the AFCAT was slated to be conducted on August 24 and August 25. New dates for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) will be announced shortly.

The news was confirmed by the Indian Air Force through its official Twitter handle.

"Important notice for AFCAT candidates: Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2019 at exam centres in Srinagar (J&K) on 24 & 25 Aug 19 has been rescheduled. Fresh dates of exam shall be notified shortly," the IAF wrote on its Twitter handle.

According to an earlier notification, the Indian Air Force was going to conduct AFCAT 2019 Exam on the 24th and 25th of this month. The exams were slated to be held for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

AFCAT 2019 Exam Admit Cards

Candidates should note that the admit cards for AFCAT 2019 have already been released on the official website afcat.cdac.in

Candidates must go through the Exam Pattern and Syllabus in detail before they appear for the AFCAT 2019.