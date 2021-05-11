AEEE 2021 phase 1 exam result declared, here's how to check

Image Source : AMRITA.EDU AEEE 2021 phase 1 exam result available at amrita.edu

AEEE 2021 phase 1 exam result: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University) has released the result of the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE 2021) phase 1 exam. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- amrita.edu.

The phase 1 exam was earlier held between April 17 and 18 in online remote proctored mode.

AEEE phase 1 exam result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- amrita.edu

Step 2: Click on the 'AEEE phase 1 exam result' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The second phase of AEEE exam will be held from June 11 to 14. This year, there is a change in the exam pattern of AEEE, the students will get more multiple-choice questions. Three marks will be awarded for each correct answer, and for each wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

Meanwhile, students can get admission on the basis of JEE Main scores. The varsity has reserved 60 per cent seats for AEEE candidates, 30 per cent for JEE Main candidates and 10 per cent for SAT or PUEE.

The date of phase 3, July session exam is also to be announced, the candidates are advised to check the website- amrita.edu.

