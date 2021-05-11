Tuesday, May 11, 2021
     
AEEE 2021 phase 1 exam result declared, here's how to check

The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- amrita.edu. The phase 1 exam was earlier held between April 17 and 18 in online remote proctored mode.

New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2021 18:56 IST
AEEE 2021 phase 1 exam result available at amrita.edu   
AEEE 2021 phase 1 exam result available at  amrita.edu 

 

AEEE 2021 phase 1 exam result: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University) has released the result of the  Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE 2021) phase 1 exam. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- amrita.edu.

The phase 1 exam was earlier held between April 17 and 18 in online remote proctored mode.

AEEE phase 1 exam result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- amrita.edu

Step 2: Click on the 'AEEE phase 1 exam result' link on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter login credentials 

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The second phase of AEEE exam will be held from June 11 to 14.  This year, there is a change in the exam pattern of AEEE, the students will get more multiple-choice questions. Three marks will be awarded for each correct answer, and for each wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. 

Meanwhile, students can get admission on the basis of JEE Main scores. The varsity has reserved 60 per cent seats for AEEE candidates, 30 per cent for JEE Main candidates and 10 per cent for SAT or PUEE. 

The date of phase 3, July session exam is also to be announced, the candidates are advised to check the website- amrita.edu.  

