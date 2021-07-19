147 faculty posts vacant in centrally funded IIITs: Dharmendra Pardhan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Out of a total sanctioned strength of 410, as many as 147 faculty posts are lying vacant in the centrally funded Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Lok Sabha Monday.

"Arising of vacancies and filling them up with suitable, qualified candidates is a continuous process. The IIITs have been taking measures to attract quality faculty, which include year-round open advertisements, invitation through search-cum-selection procedures to alumni, scientists, faculty, special recruitment drive, etc," he told the House in a written response to a question.

A total of 204 faculty positions were lying vacant till January, 2019, he said. "However, 48 faculty posts were filled during the period after January, 2019 and till February, 2020," he said.

The vacant posts include 28 at IIIT Allahabad, 37 at ABV-IIITM Gwalior, 21 at PDPM-IIIT&M Jabalpur, 50 at IIITD&M Kancheepuram and 11 posts at IIITD&M Kurnool.

