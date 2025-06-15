Will there be negative marking in UGC NET June 2025 exam? Know here The UGC NET 2025 Exam will be conducted for the June session from June 25 to June 29 for 85 subjects at various centres across the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam city slip and admit card for the UGC NET June 2025 session soon on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The admit card will contain crucial information such as the exam date, test center, exam shift, and timing. Once available, candidates can log in to the official portal to view and download these documents. Now, the common question that arises among candidates whether there is negative marking in the UGC NET exam or not. This article will clarify that question.

UGC NET June 2025: How to check and download the admit card?

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their UGC NET admit card:

Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Find and click on the relevant admit card link available on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates need to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

After submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed. Check all the details carefully.

Download and print the admit card for future reference and to carry to the exam center.

The admit card will contain the name of the candidate, photo, signature, roll number, exam center details, and exam timings. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam center. Candidates should check all the details carefully and report discrepancies to NTA immediately.

UGC NET June 2025: Will there be negative marking?

No matter which exam it is, candidates often wonder about the presence of negative marking. The same question arises regarding the UGC NET exam, Is there negative marking? So let us tell you that there is no negative marking in the UGC NET exam. Candidates are not penalised for wrong answers, which means you can attempt all questions without the fear of losing marks for incorrect responses.

