CSIR UGC NET June 2025 registration begins, how to fill application form? The registration window for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 has been activated. Candidates interested in sitting for the entrance exam can apply online at the official website - csirnet.nta.ac.in. Check the details here.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) for the June 2025 examination. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the application form is June 23, 2025, while the last date for payment of fees is June 24, 2025. No applications will be accepted after these dates.

After completing the registration procedure, candidates will have the opportunity to edit their application forms between June 25 and 26. The exam will be conducted on July 26, 27 and 28, at various exam centres, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. only in Indian universities and colleges through CBT mode.

Who is eligible?

General/ Unreserved/ General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from recognized universities/ institutions are eligible for this Test. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD)/ Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test. Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test. However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and shall be considered eligible for NET, only after they have passed their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination with at least 55% marks.

CSIR UGC NET June 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of NTA - csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on 'Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2025 : Click Here to Register/Login'.

Register yourself before proceeding with the application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Pay prescribed fee through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI and keep

proof of fee paid for future reference.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee