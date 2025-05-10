Will IIT Kanpur postpone JEE Advanced 2025? Aspirants demand exam postponement amid India-Pakistan conflict IIT Kanpur is set to conduct the JEE Advanced 2025 exam on May 18 in two shifts. The admit cards for the same are scheduled to be released tomorrow, May 11. Aspirants are demanding cancellation amid border tensions. Scroll down to read more.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is preparing for the conduct of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 exam. The admit cards for the same are scheduled to be released on May 11, and the exam is scheduled for May 18. However, due to the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan, Aspirants are demanding the postponement of the exam.

As of now, there is no official update on the cancellation of the exam. Candidates who registered for the exam are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates. According to the exam schedule, JEE advanced 2025 will be conducted on May 18 in two shifts, Paper 1 is scheduled to be conducted between 9 am and 12 pm and paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

On X, several aspirants of JEE Advanced 2025 expressed their concerns about the ongoing situation and demanded the cancellation of the exam. One user wrote, "Postpone Jee advanced as soon as possible,It is causing anxiety and tensions among the students extravagantly.Please postpone it as soon as possible''.

''JEE aspirants have already sacrificed everything to prepare for this exam. They deserve a fair chance, but more importantly, they deserve to live without fear. We request the concerned officials to act now and postpone JEE Advanced 2025 to a safer and more stable date'', another user wrote.



JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards: How to download?

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save the JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025 for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2025: Exam Pattern

JEE Advanced 2025 will be divided into three sections in each paper: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The questions will be framed to assess the candidates' understanding, analytical mind, and reasoning skills.