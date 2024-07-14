When will NEET UG 2024 counselling be conducted? - latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2024 counselling soon

NEET UG 2024 counselling date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2024. According to official updates, the counselling procedure will be conducted in four rounds from the third week of July. However, the exact date of counselling is yet to be announced. It is expected that the counselling authority will finalise the NEET 2024 counselling date after the finalisation of the seat matrix. Once the dates are out, the candidates will be able to download NEET 2024 counselling schedule PDF along with the information bulletin from the official website. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

What is the purpose of conducting NEET UG 2024 counselling?

NEET 2024 counselling will be held for admission to various medical courses including MBBS, BDS, and BDS Nursing courses for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. A total of 1,09,170 MBBS, 27,868 BDS seats, and around 1,000 B.Sc. Nursing Seats in India will be filled through this counselling procedure.

This year, the NEET UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 5 at various exam centres across India and outside India wherein around 13,16,268 candidates qualified for the exam out of 23,33,297 candidates who appeared for the exam. The results were declared on June 4. After this, there were reports of the paper leaks in Bihar and other irregularities across different states. To address this issue, the testing agency conducted the re-test on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who were awarded the grace marks. However, only 813 of these candidates appeared for the medical exam. The testing agency released the answer keys for the re-exam on June 29 and the results on July 1.

NEET UG 2024 counselling to be conducted in six rounds

Now, all those who have been shortlisted in the written test will be called for the counselling procedure which will be conducted in four to five months in six rounds. Based on the All India rank in the NEET UG 2024 merit list, the candidates will be admitted to the undergraduate medical courses from the said list, with an existing reservation policy.

