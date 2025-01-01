When will GATE 2025 admit cards be out? - Here's exam schedule, pattern, and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE 2025 admit cards to be out soon

GATE 2025 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is all set to release the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. The admit cards for the same are scheduled to be released tomorrow, January 2, 2025. Candidates who registered themselves for the engineering exam can download their GATE 2025 admit cards from the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025 exam schedule

The GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 for admission to master's degree programmes offered by IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. The GATE 2025 exam will take place in two shifts each day. According to the GATE 2025 exam timings, Morning shift will take place from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm (IST) and afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates should note that GATE previous year question papers are also available on the official website. Candidates can practice the GATE 2024 previous year's question papers to understand the type of questions, exam pattern, and difficulty level.

GATE 2025 admit card: Details mentioned on call letters

Candidates can check the following details on their GATE 2025 admit card, once it is released.

Name

Photograph

Enrollment ID

Roll number

Candidate’s signature

GATE 2025 paper Code

GATE exam center and code

GATE 2025 exam date

GATE 2025 exam timing

Exam day instructions

Instructions to be followed

Candidates appearing in the exam, will have to carry one valid identity photo such as Aadhaar UID (preferred), Aadhaar Virtual ID, government issued ID, passport, pan card, voter ID, or driving license.

Candidates are also advised to preserve a copy of the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be permitted to appear in the exam without admit cards.

GATE 2025 exam pattern