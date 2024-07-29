West Bengal WB ANM, GNM admit card 2024 released; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : WBJEEB West Bengal WB ANM, GNM admit card 2024 out

West Bengal WB ANM, GNM admit card 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit cards for the Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) 2024 exams today, July 29. All those who appeared in the West Bengal WB ANM, GNM exam 2024 can download their exam call letters from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

As per the schedule, ANM, GNM 2024 exam will be conducted on August 4 in a single shift from 12 pm to 1.30 pm. Earlier, the exam scheduled for July 14 was postponed due to natural calamities in some areas of the state.

Candidates are advised to download their ANM, and GNM 2024 exam admit cards, as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates can download ANM, GNM 2024 exam admit cards by following the easy steps given below. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to carry all essential documents such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID card, PAN card, or passport, along with their admit card to the exam centre. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination hall without their hall tickets.

How to download WB ANM, GNM 2024 exam admit card?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'WB ANM, GNM 2024 exam admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on 'sign in'

West Bengal WB ANM, GNM admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save West Bengal WB ANM, GNM admit card 2024 for future reference

