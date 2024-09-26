WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result released, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : WBJEE JECA WBJEE JECA Round 1 seat allotment result out

WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the first round seat allotment result for JECA-2024 for admission into MCA courses in various Institutes in the State of West Bengal. Candidates who participated in the round 1 counselling procedure can check their results by visiting the official website of WBJEE, www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in.

Candidate who have received a seat can pay seat acceptance fee through the web portal. The Payment of Seat acceptance fee, and Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done between September 26 and 29. Those who are not satisfied with the seat allotment result can participate in the subsequent rounds. The second round seat allotment results will be out on October 10.

How to download WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result?

Visit the official website, www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in.

Navigate the link to the 'WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result'

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your login credentials and click on 'sign in'

WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and save WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result for future reference

Documents Required