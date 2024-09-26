WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result released, direct link here

WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the first round seat allotment result for JECA-2024 for admission into MCA courses in various Institutes in the State of West Bengal. Candidates who participated in the round 1 counselling procedure can check their results by visiting the official website of WBJEE, www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in.
Candidate who have received a seat can pay seat acceptance fee through the web portal. The Payment of Seat acceptance fee, and Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done between September 26 and 29. Those who are not satisfied with the seat allotment result can participate in the subsequent rounds. The second round seat allotment results will be out on October 10.
How to download WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result?
- Visit the official website, www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in.
- Navigate the link to the 'WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result'
- It will redirect you to a login page
- Enter your login credentials and click on 'sign in'
- WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
- Download and save WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 round 1 seat allotment result for future reference
Documents Required
- WBJEE JECA Provisional Seat Allotment Letter
- WBJEE JECA Rank card
- Class 10th admit card/birth certificate for verification of date of birth
- Class 10th mark sheet
- Class 12th mark sheet
- Graduation level all semester mark sheets
- Domicile certificate
- Respective category certificate
- PwD certificate
- All candidate must note his/her Unique Allotment ID (available from candidate’s login), which he/she will need to disclose to the concerned admission officer of the allotted Institute for confirming his/her admission.
- Must carry mobile phone with the mobile number registered during application to provide OTP at the final stage of admission confirmation