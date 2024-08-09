WBJEE Counselling 2024 mop up round seat allotment result announced at wbjeeb.nic.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Wbjee counselling 2024 mop up round seat allotment result out

WBJEE Counselling 2024 mop-up round seat allotment result has been announced by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board. All those who participated in the counselling procedure can download their results by visiting the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

In order to download results, the candidates are required to use their roll number, password, and security pin. The link to the results is accessible at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their results.

How to download WBJEE Counselling 2024 mop up round seat allotment result?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the 'examination' tab

Click on 'JEE'

A new window will appear on the screen

Now, click on the notification link that reads, ' WBJEE Counselling 2024 mop up round seat allotment result'

A login page will appear on the screen

Enter your credentials and click on 'submit'

WBJEE Counselling 2024 mop up round seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and save WBJEE Counselling 2024 mop up round seat allotment result for future reference

Direct link to download WBJEE Counselling 2024 mop up round seat allotment result

What's next?

On confirmation of seats, the candidates will have to pay a seat acceptance fee. The facility will be available from August 9 to 12. They will also be required to report to the allotted colleges for document verification by August 12. Candidates are required to contact the official website for detailed admission requirements.

What is counselling procedure?

There are multiple steps in the WBJEE counselling process, such as registration, choice of filling for colleges and courses, locking choices, assigning seats, document verification, and more. Seats are distributed in accordance with the official website's seat matrix and list of participating universities. After the early rounds of counselling, the Mop-Up Round is held to fill any open seats. All candidates who have not yet received a seat or who would like to modify their present seat assignment are eligible to run in this round. Candidates should not the owing to unforeseen circumstances, the WBJEE 2024 schedule may vary.