WBJEE 2025 Result delayed, when and where to download scorecards

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is expected to announce the results for 2025 soon. According to a report by the Indian Express, the release of the WBJEE results has been delayed due to administrative reasons. A board official stated that they were ready to publish the results on June 5, but the timeline has been extended, and this information has been communicated to the Directorate of Technical Education.

Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download their results by entering their application number and date of birth on the official WBJEE website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Along with the announcement of the WBJEE 2025 results, the board will also release the merit list and cut-off marks. The WBJEE 2025 answer keys were released, with objections accepted until May 11. The entrance exams were conducted on April 27, 2025, in two shifts: from 11 AM to 1 PM and from 2 PM to 4 PM.

After the results are declared, candidates can follow the simple steps on the official website to download their WBJEE 2025 results.

How to download WBJEE 2025 Results?

Visit the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in. Click on the 'WBJEE 2025 Results link'. It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your credentials. WBJEE 2025 Results will appear on screen. Download and save WBJEE 2025 Results for future reference.

Details on rankcards

WBJEE 2025 Rank card will include the total scores and component scores from Paper I and Paper II, giving candidates a comprehensive overview of their performance. The approach of not publishing a rank list aligns with WBJEEB's initiative to protect candidates' privacy. Candidates are advised to cross-check the details mentioned on their rank cards. In case of any discrepancies, they may reach the concerned authorities for rectification.