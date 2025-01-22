WBJEE 2025 application form out, here are easy steps to apply online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WBJEE 2025 application form out

WBJEE 2025 application form: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the application forms for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 today, 22 January 2025. Candidates who are willing to submit their application forms can do so through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The candidates are required to submit their applications on or before February 23.

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the official detailed notification before submitting their registration forms. Incomplete or invalid applications will not be accepted. Only the registered candidates will be considered eligible for the entrance examination. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their application forms.

How to fill WBJEE 2025 application form?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Click on the application form.

Register yourself by providing basic details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, etc.

After completing the registration form, candidates will have to proceed with the application form with their personal academic and contact details.

Select your preferred exam cities.

Upload documents, pay prescribed application fee, review application form and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

WBJEE 2025 Exam Dates

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 27, 2025 at various exam centre. The exam will be a pen and paper based test. The candidates will have four hours to complete the exam. There will be 155 objective multiple-choice questions. The questions will be asked on the topics of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.