WB PGET 2024 result announced at wbut.ac.in, here's direct link

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) has announced the results of the West Bengal University of Technology Post Graduate Entrance Examination (WB PGET) 2024 today, July 15. All those who appeared for the exam can download their rank cards using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The WB PGET 2024 rank cards can be accessed at the official website, wbut.ac.in.

To download WB PGET 2024 rank cards, the candidates are required to use their credentials such as registration number and password. In case of any discrepancies on the WB PGET 2024 rank card, the candidates can contact the exam conducting authority on the designated helpline, or the email address provided.

WB PGET 2024 exam was conducted on July 6 at various exam centres. Candidates can now download WB PGET Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download WB PGET 2024 result?

Visit the official website, wbut.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'WB PGET 2024 rankcard'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide registration number, date of birth and other details

WB PGET 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download and save WB PGET 2024 result for future reference

Details mentioned on WB PGET 2024 rank card

Name of the candidate

WB PGET 2024 roll number

Date of birth

Registration Number

Category of the candidate

Rank secured

Marks of the candidate

Signature and photograph of the candidate

What is WB PGET 2024?

The full form of WB PGET 2024 is the West Bengal University of Technology Post Graduate Entrance Examination. It is a state-level entrance exam held once a year for the selection of candidates for admission to MTech and MPharma programmes offered by various colleges in the state.