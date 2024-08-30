UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; When and Where to Download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is all set to release the UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 today, August 30. Candidates who have applied for the round 1 counselling procedure will be able to check the seat allotment results on the official website of UP NEET, upneet.gov.in. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their results.

According to the official schedule, the candidates can download their seat allotment letters from August 31 to September 5.

How to download UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in.

Click on 'Results' tab

Navigate the link to the UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, and other details on the login

UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Download and save UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for future reference

The counselling process provides a 'free exit' option for candidates who are not satisfied with their allocated college or who prefer to take part in subsequent counseling rounds. This option allows them to decline the seat without any penalty and receive a refund of their security deposit. They can then re-enter the counselling process for rounds 2 or 3 to try and secure a potentially more preferred seat.