UGC NET June Result 2024 likely to be released soon - when and where to download

UGC NET June Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) June results. All those who appeared in the UGC NET June 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2024 re-exam was conducted on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4, and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The provisional answer keys for the same were released in phases, and the candidates were invited to submit objections by September 14 on a payment of Rs. 200/-. Based on the representations, the panel of experts will release the final answer keys.

UGC NET June 2024 final answer keys soon

As per media reports, the UGC NET June 2024 final answer keys are expected to be released soon. The UGC NET Results 2024 will be based on this final answer key, ensuring that all valid objections raised by candidates have been taken into account. Candidates will be able to evaluate their marks based on this final answer keys. The candidates can download their results by following the easy steps provided below as soon as the results are released.

How to download UGC NET June 2024 results?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to ' UGC NET June 2024 results'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the registration number, roll number, date of birth and other details

UGC NET June 2024 results will appear on the screen

About UGC NET 2024 Exam:

University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test is a standardised test in India to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards.