UGC NET June 2024 results and final answer keys soon - when and where to download

UGC NET June 2024 result and final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the final answer keys and results for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 result for the June session. Candidates will be able to download UGC NET 2024 final answer keys, and results by visiting the official website of NTA, once released.

As per the media reports, the results are expected to be announced soon. However, there is no official announcement from the board officials regarding the same. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. The provisional UGC NET answer key 2024 was released on September 11 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections by September 14. Now, the subject matter experts will review the challenges raised by candidates and release the final answer keys based on which UGC NET exam result 2024 will be announced.

This year, the UGC NET June 2024 exam was conducted from August 21 to September 5 for assistant professor or both Junior Research Fellowship and assistant professor posts in Indian colleges.

How to download UGC NET 2024 Result?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET June 2024 Result'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide credentials and click on 'login'

UGC NET June 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download UGC NET June 2024 result and save it for future reference

UGC NET June 2024 Result: Details on scorecards

Once UGC NET June 2024 Results are announced, the candidates will be able to check the following details on their scorecards. In case of any error, they can immediately contact the concerned authority for rectification.