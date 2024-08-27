UGC NET June 2024 exam postponed for Jaipur centre; dates soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UGC NET exam 2024 exam postponed for Jaipur centre

UGC NET exam 2024 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the exam scheduled for August 27 at the Shankara Group of Institutions, SP-41, RIICO Industrial Area, Kukas, National Highway 11C, Kukas, Jaipur, Rajasthan. This decision was made due to technical glitches during the exam. Candidates who were supposed to take the UGC NET 2024 exam can check the official notice on the UGC's official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the official website, the UGC NET exam for the Jaipur center in June 2024 will be conducted again. However, the testing agency has not confirmed the exact date yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NTA website for the latest information.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, 'Due to technical glitches occurred during the examination process at Shankara Group of Institutions, Sp-41, RIICO Industrial Area, Kukas, National Highway 11C, Kukas, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, 302028, of UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled), examination scheduled on 27.08.2024 (Shift – I) in CBT mode could not be conducted.'

'NTA has decided to re-conduct the examination of all the candidates allotted to the abovementioned Centre on 27.08.2024 in shift – I. The date, time and venue of exam will be notified by NTA through a separate Public Notice in this regard', it added.