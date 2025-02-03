UGC NET 2025 result to be out soon, here's last year's category-wise and subject wise cut off marks

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2025 result soon

UGC NET 2025 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2025 exam can download the results from the official website of UGC, once out.

Today is the last date to raise challenges against the UGC NET 2024 provisional answer keys. Those who have not yet submitted their challenges can do so before 6 pm today, February 3. A panel of experts will review the challenges and then release the final answer keys, if valid.

UGC NET 2025 result expected date

The results will be based on the final answer keys. It is expected that the apex agency will soon release UGC NET 2025 results in the 3rd or 4th week of February 2025. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of UGC NET 2025 results.

Candidates who qualify UGC NET 2025 exam will be eligible to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an assistant professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

How to download UGC NET result 2024?

Visit the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET 2025 result'.

Enter your details such as application number, date of birth, security pin, and submit.

UGC NET 2025 results will appear on the screen.

Download and save UGC NET 2025 results for future reference.

UGC NET Result: Minimum Qualifying Marks

To qualify UGC NET 2025 exam, a student has to obtain a minimum of 40 per cent marks in Paper 1 and Paper 2 UGC NET exam to become eligible to qualify for the exam. However, to qualify for the UGC NET 2024 the candidates have to secure the UGC NET cut-off marks. The candidates can check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks in the table below:

Category Minimum qualifying marks in papers 1 and 2 General 40 per cent OBS/SC/ST/PwD 35 per cent

UGC NET 2024: Category-wise and subject wise cut off marks