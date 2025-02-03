Monday, February 03, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. UGC NET 2025 result to be out soon, here's last year's category-wise and subject wise cut off marks

UGC NET 2025 result to be out soon, here's last year's category-wise and subject wise cut off marks

UGC NET 2025 results will be soon released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). All those who appeared in the UGC NET December 2025 session can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Feb 03, 2025 16:15 IST, Updated : Feb 03, 2025 16:34 IST
UGC NET 2025 result date and tiem
Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2025 result soon

UGC NET 2025 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2025 exam can download the results from the official website of UGC, once out. 

Today is the last date to raise challenges against the UGC NET 2024 provisional answer keys. Those who have not yet submitted their challenges can do so before 6 pm today, February 3. A panel of experts will review the challenges and then release the final answer keys, if valid. 

UGC NET 2025 result expected date

The results will be based on the final answer keys. It is expected that the apex agency will soon release UGC NET 2025 results in the 3rd or 4th week of February 2025. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of UGC NET 2025 results. 

Candidates who qualify UGC NET 2025 exam will be eligible to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an assistant professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. 

How to download UGC NET result 2024?

  • Visit the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET 2025 result'.
  • Enter your details such as application number, date of birth, security pin, and submit.
  • UGC NET 2025 results will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save UGC NET 2025 results for future reference.

UGC NET Result: Minimum Qualifying Marks

To qualify UGC NET 2025 exam, a student has to obtain a minimum of 40 per cent marks in Paper 1 and Paper 2 UGC NET exam to become eligible to qualify for the exam. However, to qualify for the UGC NET 2024 the candidates have to secure the UGC NET cut-off marks. The candidates can check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks in the table below:

Category Minimum qualifying marks in papers 1 and 2
General 40 per cent 
OBS/SC/ST/PwD 35 per cent

UGC NET 2024: Category-wise and subject wise cut off marks

Subject 
 Category Assistant Professor Cutoff JRF Cutoff
Economics General 182 210
  EWS 164 200
  OBC 160 198
  SC 148 184
  ST 144 176
Sociology General 180 204
  EWS 164 192
  OBC 164 192
  SC 152 180
  ST 150 176
History General 97.6608584 99.7928431
  EWS 92.8707031 99.5152214
  OBC 93.4378028 99.3417755
  SC 87.7652722 98.2993084
  ST 83.1547902 97.1252288
Philosophy General 180 202
  EWS 162 190
  OBC 166 198
  SC 140 188
  ST 158 168
Psychology General 198 222
  EWS 178 210
  OBC 180 212
  SC 164 194
  ST 158 198
Political Science General 96.3442108 99.7303386
  EWS 90.3911797 99.2422174
  OBC 91.3165364 99.2325753
  SC 83.2434462 97.3204533
  ST 78.1581806 96.7656026

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement