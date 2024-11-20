UGC NET 2024 December application begins: Two new subjects added, check complete details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/UGC UGC NET 2024 December application begins

UGC NET 2024 December application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can register themselves by visiting the official UGC NET website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date for submission of the application form is December 10. The last date for submission of the examination fee through Credit/Debit/Net Banking and UPI is December 11, 2024, by 11:50 pm. The correction in the particulars in the online application form can be done between December 12 and 13, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held between January 1 and 19, 2025.

UGC NET 2024 December: How to apply?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, ' UGC-NET Decemeber-2024: Click Here to Register/Login' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a new window

Now, you need to register yourself

Enter your details and generate login credentials

On successful registration, candidates can fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

UGC NET 2024 December Registration: Application Fee

General/ Unreserved Rs. 1150/-

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs. 600/-

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: Rs. 325/-

UGC NET 2024 December: What new changes have been made?

According to the official notification, the UGC NET 2024 exam will be conducted for 85 subjects from January 1 to January 19, 2025. From this year onwards, UGC has added 'Ayurveda Biology', and 'Hindu Studies' as new subjects. Earlier, this exam was conducted for 83 subjects. This decision was made during the UGC's 581st meeting on June 25, 2024, following recommendations from an expert committee.

Once the detailed notification is out, the candidates will be able to check subject codes and other details on the official website.

UGC NET 2024 December: Exam Pattern

UGC NET exam is conducted by NTA twice a year to determine the eligibility of Junior Research Fellow (JRF), and Assistant Professor. The exam comprises two papers - paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is common for all candidates while paper 2 will be subject-specific. The duration of the exam is 3 hours.