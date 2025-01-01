Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
TS TET exam 2025 begins tomorrow: Here’s subject-wise schedule, admit card download link, and more

TS TET exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, January 2, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to go through the exam schedule, timings, and other details about the exam before appearing for the entrance test. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 01, 2025 13:00 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 13:14 IST
TS TET exam 2025 begins tomorrow
Image Source : FILE TS TET exam 2025 begins tomorrow

TS TET exam 2025: The Department of School Education, Telangana is all set to conduct the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 tomorrow, January 2, 2025. The admit cards for the same are available on the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in. Candidates going to appear in the said recruitment exam are advised to check all details such as exam guidelines, instructions and other details before appearing in the exam.

TS TET exam 2025 will be conducted between January 2 and 20 in two shifts, from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates can check the subject-wise exam schedule below. Those who have not yet downloaded their TET 2025 exam admit cards, can do so through the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

TS TET exam 2025: Subject-wise schedule

Date Shift 1 Shift 2
January 2 Social Studies Social Studies
January 5 Social Studies Social Studies
January 8  Paper 1  Paper 1
January 9  Paper 1  Paper 1
January 10  Paper 1  Paper 1
January 11 Mathematics and Science, Social Studies Mathematics and Science
January 12 Social Studies Social Studies
January 18 Paper 1 Paper 1
January 19 Mathematics and Science Mathematics and Science
January 20 Mathematics and Science Mathematics and Science

TS TET exam 2025 admit card download link

TS TET January 2025: Exam Pattern

TS TET January 2025 exam is divided into two papers - paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is for the candidates willing to teach classes 1 to 5, while paper 2 is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. Candidates aspiring to teach across classes 1 to 8 must appear for both papers 1 and 2. Candidates can check TS TET exam pattern in the table below.

Section Number of Questions Marks
Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30
Language I (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Gujarati) 30 30
Language II (English) 30 30
Mathematics 30 30
Environmental Studies 30 30
Total 150 150

 

