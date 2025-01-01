TS TET exam 2025 begins tomorrow: Here’s subject-wise schedule, admit card download link, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS TET exam 2025 begins tomorrow

TS TET exam 2025: The Department of School Education, Telangana is all set to conduct the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 tomorrow, January 2, 2025. The admit cards for the same are available on the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in. Candidates going to appear in the said recruitment exam are advised to check all details such as exam guidelines, instructions and other details before appearing in the exam.

TS TET exam 2025 will be conducted between January 2 and 20 in two shifts, from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates can check the subject-wise exam schedule below. Those who have not yet downloaded their TET 2025 exam admit cards, can do so through the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

TS TET exam 2025: Subject-wise schedule

Date Shift 1 Shift 2 January 2 Social Studies Social Studies January 5 Social Studies Social Studies January 8 Paper 1 Paper 1 January 9 Paper 1 Paper 1 January 10 Paper 1 Paper 1 January 11 Mathematics and Science, Social Studies Mathematics and Science January 12 Social Studies Social Studies January 18 Paper 1 Paper 1 January 19 Mathematics and Science Mathematics and Science January 20 Mathematics and Science Mathematics and Science

TS TET January 2025: Exam Pattern

TS TET January 2025 exam is divided into two papers - paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is for the candidates willing to teach classes 1 to 5, while paper 2 is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. Candidates aspiring to teach across classes 1 to 8 must appear for both papers 1 and 2. Candidates can check TS TET exam pattern in the table below.