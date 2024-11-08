TS TET 2024 application: Registration begins at tgtet2024.aptonline.in - Eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : TS TET TS TET 2024 application registration begins

TS TET 2024 application: The Telangana School of Education Department (TSED) has started the registration and application process for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET 2) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

According to the official notice, the last application form submission date is November 20. The exams will be conducted between January 1 and 20. The candidates can download their call letters from December 26 onwards. The results will be announced on February 5.

How to apply for TS TET 2024?

Visit the official website, schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'TG TET 2024-2'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to read all the details about registration process

Select the online application option

Fill out the required details, and pay application fees (if applicable)

Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

TS TET 2024: Exam Fee

Candidates appearing for a single paper will have to pay Rs 750/- or Rs. 1,000/- if appearing for both papers (paper 1 and paper 2). The official statement states that those who have applied for TGTET 2024 held in May/June 2024 but not qualified and those who qualified but desired to improve their scores now are not required to pay fee.

The official notice reads, ''as per Govt. Memo No. 2198/SerIII/2024, Dated: 13.06.2024, the Candidates who have applied for TGTET-2024 held in May/June 2024 but not qualified and those who are qualified but desired to improve their scores now are not required to pay fee.

Eligibility Criteria Qualification:

TG-TET PAPER-I: Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks; pass in 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)/2-year Diploma in

Education (Special Education). OR Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks; pass in 2 - year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

TG-TET PAPER - II (CLASSES VI TO VIII): B.A./B.Sc./B.Com., with at least 50% marks or B.A./B.Sc./B.Com., with at least 50% marks; or 4-year B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed., with at least 50% marks, or Graduation with language concerned as one of the optional subjects or Bachelor of oriental language (or its equivalent) or B.E/B.Tech with at least 50% marks.